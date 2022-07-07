Residents' views sought on Felton affordable bungalows​ proposal

A proposal is being put forward to build five bungalows on a Northumberland County Council garage site accessed off Mouldshaugh Lane.

Residents living in the area have been written to and asked to comment online, or alternately they can attend a drop-in session in Felton Village Hall on Thursday, July 14 between 4pm and 7pm to give their views.

Council officers will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the plans.

Artist impression image for the proposal to build five bungalows on a Northumberland County Council garage site accessed off Mouldshaugh Lane in Felton.

The local authority has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, which are planned to be both eco-friendly and accessible to help meet the needs of those requiring ground floor accommodation.

HUSK uses a patented, cost-effective construction method in which the garage roofs are removed and the brick walls are retained, leading to a quicker development period and less disruption for local residents.

Coun Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing at the county council, said: “We know there are residents in Felton who are looking to downsize from larger properties but who want to stay in the village and live independently – close to their neighbours, family and friends – so the bungalows will help to fill this need.

“We also know there is concern from some residents who do not want to lose their garage site and we are looking to make alternative parking available for these residents.