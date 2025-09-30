More people are now being invited to get their free flu and Covid-19 vaccinations as GP practices and community pharmacies step up the roll-out of vital protection ahead of winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the North East and North Cumbria, around 1.6million people can get a free flu vaccine this year, with 401,000 also eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine.

To support this, more than 950 sites are available offering vaccinations – the largest network coverage of any previous vaccination campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flu vaccine has been available since September 1 for all pregnant women, children aged 2–3 and schoolchildren from Reception to Year 11, with over 10,000 vaccinations already delivered.

Humphrey and Margaret have already booked their vaccinations.

The start of October has widened the eligibility to include people aged 65 and over, those with certain long-term health conditions, carers, care home residents, people living with someone who has a weakened immune system and frontline health and social care workers.

Free NHS Covid-19 vaccinations are also available for people aged 75 and over, anyone with a weakened immune system and care home residents.

A retired North East couple are among those urging people not to delay. Humphrey, 86, and Margaret, 80, have already booked their vaccinations and are encouraging others to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphrey said: “I always get all the vaccines I can because I want to enjoy life for as long as possible. I tell everyone – don’t wait, just get it.”

Wife Margaret added: “Don’t hesitate, just go and do it! As you get older, it takes longer to recover from illnesses and some people end up in hospital. We’re lucky to have the vaccines, so make the most of them and look after yourself.”

Appointments for both flu and Covid-19 vaccinations can be made via the NHS website, on the NHS App, or by calling 119 free of charge. Invitations may also be sent directly by the NHS.

Flu vaccines for schoolchildren are being delivered by school vaccination teams, while 2–3-year-olds can get a flu nasal spray at their GP practice or by booking online on the NHS website for an appointment at a participating community pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Catherine Monaghan, respiratory consultant and medical director, NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Flu and Covid-19 vaccines can be life-saving and are our best defence against these viruses.”