Public meetings hosted by Ord Parish Council have included discussions on how best to save it as a pub.

Some of the attendees agreed to join a working group and as well as looking to see what funding sources/grants are potentially available, flyers and direct mail have been produced to raise awareness.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been made to businesses as well as individuals for support this week by Vaughan Tyson, who is among the residents leading the efforts to save it.

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.

This comes after a planning application by Punch Partnerships seeking change of use permission to convert the property into three apartments – with a further four homes proposed in its grounds to the rear – was rejected by a Northumberland County Council committee last October.

The company said the pub had been on the market since May 2022, but there had been a lack of serious offers to retain the building as a pub since then.

Mr Tyson, who is general manager at RAF Boulmer, said: “The Salmon Inn used to be a massive part of the community and people also came from further afield for its great food and marvellous atmosphere.

“There were quite a few groups based at the pub, including a golf society I ran where we would go to one of the many courses no more than an hour way and return to the pub to socialise afterwards.

“A lack of support from the owner meant it became a bit run down and so we are looking into taking it on as a community enterprise with the aim of bringing it back to its former glory.

“Although I hoped for a few more responses to the flyers and direct mail, the people who have responded have been very positive about such an enterprise. I hope we can get enough support because it would be such a shame if the pub became housing.