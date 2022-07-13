Residents share their views on town’s future at Morpeth Forum event

Hundreds of residents called into the event at Morpeth Town Hall to find out about on-going projects, along with plans for the future.

A cultural venue has been long sought after by various groups in the town and the Greater Morpeth Development Trust had previously outlined its vision a few years ago.

Covid-19 had put it on the backburner, but the organisation included the long-term initiative as part of its stand at the session and it received a very positive response from the public.

In its best case scenario, the venue would encompass a multi-use theatre and a cinema, and it would also be used as a music venue – as well as including a bar/café area.

Residents received updates from Northumberland County Council and Active Northumberland on the new leisure centre, which is on track to be complete at the end of January 2023.

News on the refurbishment of County Hall, solar car port and works on the Goosehill Car Park were also on display.

Morpeth Town Council provided information about the completed restoration of the Pavilion and St James Community Centre and details of proposed environmental improvements at Allery Banks following plans to take on ownership of the area.

It also asked for views on additional activities that could be provided in Carlisle Park.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and ward member for Kirkhill, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along. It was absolutely buzzing and great to be back giving people an update on the tonnes of work going on in and around the town.

“There was lots of enthusiasm for things like our environmental improvements and support for a future community theatre or cultural venue.

“We’ve had really useful feedback, which is incredibly welcome, and we’ll compile and analyse all the responses to help us shape our future plans, which we will then share with the community.”

The county council's Climate Change Team were on hand to discuss how people can get involved in their plans for the county to be carbon neutral by 2030.