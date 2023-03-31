The grassy area which drivers are parking on at night, putting kids in danger.

The collision was blamed on the large volume of cars parking on and around the field to access various facilities – something that has been an issue for some time.

Another driver was blasted for driving onto the field – which is bordered by Waverley Avenue, Waverley Drive and Bolam Place – and churning up the grass to such an extent that it was rendered unusable by youngsters.

Speaking at a meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council, one resident said he felt “fobbed off” by the authorities, with Northumberland County Council and police claiming responsibility rested with the landowner. He has now called for action from landowner Bernicia Homes, the council and Northumbria Police.

Steve Braham said: “Residents have been complaining about the parking at the clubs on a night-time. A child was knocked down recently – thankfully the driver wasn’t speeding and the victim was all right.

“A four-by-four drove onto the grass, did a complete 180 and drove back off, churning up all the grass. Northumberland County Council can’t do anything about it because Bernicia own it, but Bernicia can’t do anything because the council own the roads.”

Mr Barham said he had contacted police about people parking on the field, but had been told there was nothing they could do. The meeting’s chairman, Coun Mark Swinburn, disagreed and said it was a police matter.

Mr Barham replied: “I think the police and the council need to get their heads together.”

A second resident, who didn’t give her name, added: “Three times a day we’ve seen someone drive straight over the field – they don’t care that the children are playing. We know a 70-year-old woman who is scared to visit her grandchildren.

“This seems to be the land that time forgot. We love where we live but we’ve never had anything, no investment, nothing.

“You’re frightened to step out of your car. Something needs to be done before there is a serious injury or a death.

“We’re frightened to let our children out of the front garden. Residents have absolutely had enough. I’m at the end of my tether – everyone wants something done, I know we aren’t the only ones but we have been forgotten about.”

Coun Malcom Robinson, county councillor for the Bedlington West Ward, called for a report to be brought back to a future meeting of the committee.

He said: “I would like to ask for a massive report on this. There’s a need of urgency.

“Lets see what can be done and what could be done at a later date.”

Coun Robinson’s suggestions were agreed by the committee. Meanwhile, Bernicia Homes has agreed to take action.

Speaking on Friday, March 31, a spokesman for the developer said: “Bernicia owns the area of land which is managed by Northumberland County Council. We are aware of issues in the area with cars parking on the grass and are concerned to learn of residents’ recent concerns.