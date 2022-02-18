Residents raise funds for Alnwick Christmas lights display

George Young presents Gordon Castle with a cheque.

Residents of the retirement housing complex collected it at a coffee morning to express their appreciation for what the team do for Alnwick.

Resident George Young, pictured with manager Phil, presented a cheque on behalf of the residents to lights committee chairman Gordon Castle.