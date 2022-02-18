Residents raise funds for Alnwick Christmas lights display
Alnwick Christmas lights committee has received a £300 donation from the residents of Robert Adam Court on Bondgate Without.
Residents of the retirement housing complex collected it at a coffee morning to express their appreciation for what the team do for Alnwick.
Resident George Young, pictured with manager Phil, presented a cheque on behalf of the residents to lights committee chairman Gordon Castle.
Cllr Castle said: “On behalf of the committee I am naturally very grateful and thank them for their generous support.”
