Wreaths were laid and speeches were made across the county as smaller communities held their services and parades outside the bigger events in Alnwick, Morpeth and Berwick.
Residents crafted their poppies, held veteran breakfasts and all decorated their communities in support of Remembrance Sunday.
1. Remembrance Sunday services
Remembrance Sunday services took place in smaller communities across the county. Photo: Various
2. Wooler
Wooler had a Remembrance gathering at the War Memorial. Photo: Brian Hurst
3. Bamburgh
With Revd Canon Louise Taylor-Kenyon leading the service, William Watson-Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle (right) lay the wreath, along with representatives from the Armed Forces, His Majesty’s Coastguard, Bamburgh Parish Council and Women’s Institute. Photo: Claire Watson-Armstrong
4. Amble
Amble RNLI volunteer crew paid their respects for Remembrance Sunday at the town square to, along with colleagues from Amble Coastguard. Photo: Julie Henderson
