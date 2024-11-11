Residents pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday gatherings in towns and villages across Northumberland

Hundreds gathered in villages and towns across Northumberland to pay their respects and remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Wreaths were laid and speeches were made across the county as smaller communities held their services and parades outside the bigger events in Alnwick, Morpeth and Berwick.

Residents crafted their poppies, held veteran breakfasts and all decorated their communities in support of Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday services took place in smaller communities across the county.

Remembrance Sunday services took place in smaller communities across the county. Photo: Various

Wooler had a Remembrance gathering at the War Memorial.

Wooler had a Remembrance gathering at the War Memorial. Photo: Brian Hurst

With Revd Canon Louise Taylor-Kenyon leading the service, William Watson-Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle (right) lay the wreath, along with representatives from the Armed Forces, His Majesty’s Coastguard, Bamburgh Parish Council and Women’s Institute.

With Revd Canon Louise Taylor-Kenyon leading the service, William Watson-Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle (right) lay the wreath, along with representatives from the Armed Forces, His Majesty’s Coastguard, Bamburgh Parish Council and Women’s Institute. Photo: Claire Watson-Armstrong

Amble RNLI volunteer crew paid their respects for Remembrance Sunday at the town square to, along with colleagues from Amble Coastguard.

Amble RNLI volunteer crew paid their respects for Remembrance Sunday at the town square to, along with colleagues from Amble Coastguard. Photo: Julie Henderson

