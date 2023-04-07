News you can trust since 1854
Residents of Station Court Care Home in Ashington create Easter scavenger hunt for children

Care home residents have hidden Easter bunnies around Ashington to create a scavenger hunt for local children.

By Craig Buchan
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST

Staff and residents at Station Court Care Home, which is operated by Barchester Healthcare, have placed 12 numbered bunnies in shop windows in the town.

Children can write down the numbers and the location to complete the hunt.

Station Court resident Joyce Phillips said: “I loved taking part in the Easter bunny hunt and visiting the local shops to hide them, it is such a lovely idea.

A care home resident with one of the numbered bunnies from the hunt.A care home resident with one of the numbered bunnies from the hunt.
“I think the children will all have a great time too.”

General Manager Sarah Kelly added: ‘’Residents have had so much fun visiting local shops to hide the bunnies and we are all looking forward to the children visiting with their completed forms and receiving their prizes, and choosing one lucky winner for a egg-stra special prize.’’

Children can take part in the challenge until Sunday, April 9.

