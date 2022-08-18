Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pensioners, who live at Harwood Court, wrote advice messages on sheets of A4 which were then sent to pupils in year 10 at Cramlington Learning Village.

The aim was to build a relationship with the schoolchildren, and the home added an extra personal touch by sending one of their own to the school to deliver the messages face-to-face.

Resident John Reed, 93, spoke about his time growing up in the area, and how he thinks that school plays an important part in people’s lives.

A resident at the home holds up her personally written advice card.

Activity co-ordinator, Ann Callan said: “We did do something like this before, but the response we have had from residents this time around has been phenomenal.

“We are always looking for ways to get the residents involved in the local community and this was a great way for us to do this.

“All the residents really enjoyed thinking about what to write, and had some lovely messages for the pupils.

She added: “John really enjoyed speaking to the pupils and when we were about to leave, I could see a few tears.

“John told the children all about his time in school and explained how pupils need to remember to work hard and be kind, and they will go far.

“The pupils were really engaged and asked John a lot of questions, which he was more than happy to answer.”