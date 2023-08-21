Northumberland County Council approved plans earlier this year and work has now started on site to create the facility.

It would just be used while the multi-million-pound redevelopment of The Maltings on Eastern Lane takes place. It is being designed in such a way that the Mob Store can then be adapted into an archive facility when The Maltings redevelopment is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the group of residents said during the meeting and stressed afterwards that the cinema has to pass a strict sound test before it can open.

A view of the site from the roof of one of the neighbouring residential properties.

The project – which is estimated to take around six months – includes upgrading the exterior and soundproofing to form a dedicated cinema space, with raked seating for 98 people.

A statement issued to the Gazette from the Ravensdowne residents includes the following: “When planning permission was granted for a temporary cinema at the Mob Store, there were strict conditions applied by Northumberland County Council – rightly so on such a sensitive site in a historic Conservation Area.

“One of the conditions was designed to limit the impact on residents of sound leakage from the cinema operation and the overall level of operational sound and impact on staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A final sound test will need to be passed at the cinema and on external air conditioning units before the cinema can open. Of course, all the construction work will need to have been completed before these tests can take place, something the Maltings was well aware of early in the process.

“It has been suggested on social media that the only reason sound tests are being carried out at all is due to pressure applied by the residents group. This is completely untrue.

“The levels that need to be met were proposed to councillors by environmental protection at the planning meeting and are based on established industry norms – in fact, they are there to protect employees working inside as much as residents outside.

“Residents are also planning to do their own acoustic tests alongside the Maltings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a purpose-built cinema this condition would not pose a problem, but there are limits to how much soundproofing can be done to an old building like the Mob Store.

“It was quite clear from submissions that the Maltings and council officers were concerned about this throughout and it was suggested to the Maltings that they should consider on-going, electronic sound limiting. This, of course, would impact on the customer experience.

“Whilst we have accepted the planning decision, it’s hardly surprising that we will continue to monitor how things progress. In particular, if there is going to be a cinema in the Mob Store, it needs to deliver a decent product.

“We are still highly dubious it can do this and still meet the planning conditions, as are our acoustic experts.”