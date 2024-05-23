Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of residents in Morpeth have called for action to address a parking issue that they say is making things difficult for regular users of an access road.

In the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, work was carried out on a road off the A197 that runs from the Morpeth NHS Centre to homes on the St George estate in Morpeth and then the St George’s Park mental health hospital.

Residents of St George’s Wood had to use a diversion for many months as the Vistry North East project suffered significant delays.

In recent weeks, they have raised concerns about ‘inconsiderate’ parking by what they have observed is NHS staff and visitors to the NHS Centre.

Residents have asked the developer and Northumberland County Council to extend the double yellow lines all the way up the hill to attempt to discourage people from parking on a section of road not covered by them – meaning there is effectively just space for one vehicle at a time to drive through this section.

Double yellow lines extend from the junction with the A197 up to the beginning of the first right hand bend going north/up the hill, but that is where they stop.

St George’s Wood resident James Elliott said: “The residents of St George’s Wood are, yet again, disappointed by the apathy and lack of engagement and communication from both Northumberland County Council (including our elected members) and Vistry on this issue.

“We have pleaded with the developer to extend the double yellow lines up the hill (which were in place prior to the redevelopment of the road) but they refuse, citing the council's adoption scheme requirements as the reason not to do this.

“As residents, we are stuck in a cycle where the developer uses the adoption requirements set by the council as an excuse not to take action and the council is not listening to our concerns or changing the adoption plans to improve safety and reduce risk. We feel ignored and frustrated by the indifference we face from all parties involved.”

A Vistry North East spokesperson said: “Further construction is being planned for this road in the near future (to fulfil our obligations to the local authority) and in advance of this undertaking, we will be communicating the scope, durations and impacts of the works to all stakeholders.

“On completion of these works, we will embark upon the process of transferring responsibility for the road to the local authority, which will likely be in 2026.

“At this present point in time, there has been no request from the local authority for the inclusion of restricted parking measures, although this may become prevalent as we proceed into the adoption process with the council.