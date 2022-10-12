Issues that were predicted by residents, particularly once the new term started at the town's King Edward VI School, have proved to be correct. For example, heavy goods vehicles using the narrow route during peak hours.

Works are being carried out on the road off the A197, which runs to newly-built homes on the Saint George estate and the St George's Park mental health hospital, by Linden Homes – the home sales division of Vistry Partnerships North East.

This is for a minimum of 14 weeks from the start date in August. Traffic is being diverted via Cottingwood Lane as a private road that follows from the top of the lane to the hospital site has been opened up.

Traffic on the diversion route in Morpeth taken by a Saint Georges Wood resident.

Other concerns reported include what residents believe were inadequate signage, road markings and lighting on the diversion route.

On Monday, representatives from Vistry Partnerships North East and the office of Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery met with James Elliott, representing the residents, to discuss key issues and he believes things are now coming together to make the route safer.

Mr Elliott said: “The residents of Saint Georges Wood have raised a number of legitimate concerns with the developer, the local authority and our elected representatives about the significant and ongoing safety concerns that we have around how the diversion has been implemented and communicated to residents in the local area.

“We see this very much as a partnership and we want to work closely with all of the key stakeholders to bring the project to successful completion as soon as possible.

“Vistry and the local authority have been responsive to us and I am convinced that they are actively working with the NHS and Homes England to improve the situation, which we are grateful for.”

Mr Lavery said: “While recognising that the work being done is essential and are happy that it is going ahead, the residents raised a number of perfectly legitimate concerns regarding the current works and the disruption that it is causing.

“The representatives from Vistry were fair in their response and appreciated there were things that needed to be addressed, and agreed to do so in a reasonable timeframe.”

A Vistry Partnerships North East spokesman said: “We had a positive meeting and we could provide various updates. There are restricted speed limits in place and temporary street lighting has been arranged for installation this week, along the private road to the north of Cottingwood Lane.

“We have been made aware of occurrences where heavy goods vehicles delivering to the site have accessed the diversion route during peak hours – in contravention to our clear instructions.

“In the interest of managing this more effectively, we have instructed a member of our site management team to stand on patrol in Cottingwood Lane to ensure our delivery vehicles are prohibited passage during peak hours.