Residents from North Seaton in Northumberland win £1 million prize with People’s Postcode Lottery
Lesley Hogg, 57, from North Seaton, Ashington, was visibly shaking when the lottery team first turned up at her door – then erupted in a breathless frenzy when she saw the size of her winnings.
She gasped: “When I saw all the noughts on the end, I couldn’t believe it. I never even dared to dream. I never thought it would happen that we would win this amount of money. This is everything to us and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”
Husband Robin, 56, said: “This is just unbelievable…life changing.”
Lesley celebrated with three neighbours in North Seaton after NE63 9YW bagged Postcode Lottery’s weekly £1m Millionaire Street prize on Saturday 1 March. Every winning ticket was worth £250,000.
Now she and Robin, a shift leader at a plastics manufacturer, plan to splash out on a holiday.
And they’ll also help family, including daughter Ellie, 24, who got engaged last year and is about to move into her first home with her fiancé.
Along the road, Mick Turner told how he was picking up wife Lovaine’s £250,000 prize while she recovers from a hip op in hospital.
He revealed she only started playing after close friends and next-door neighbours David and Valerie Evans signed up for Postcode Lottery.
And they all celebrated on Mick’s driveway after revealing their bumper cheques together.
Grandmother Valerie, 79, said: “We said we were going to do the Postcode Lottery. We felt they deserved it more because you can see where the money is going.
“Lovaine said they would sign up as well because they weren’t going to be left out. They’ve been two of the best neighbours we’ve ever had.”
David, 79, added: “It’s even better again to win with our neighbours.”
Dad-of-three Mick, 84, laughed as he told how Lovaine signed up after the Evans, saying: “We just joined it because David and Valerie joined it.
“Lovaine said ‘I don’t want you to win any money when I’m not getting it’. Lovaine will just say to the neighbours, ‘it’s all your fault’.”
He added: “It’s great to win with the neighbours. They’re lovely neighbours.”
Retired computer technician David and Valerie – who both turn 80 just five days apart next January – were left stunned by the win and have vowed to help their daughter and two grandsons.
David said: “This means a lot. I just did not expect that at all. I think I swore.”
Valerie chipped in: “I think I cried.”
David added: “We’ll need to discuss it. There’s a big chance we’ll help our daughter and either give her two boys a deposit for a house or pay their uni fees off.
“It is strange at this time of life. When you’re younger and setting off, you could do with this kind of money.
“We’ve had a good living and good jobs. Whilst I wouldn’t say we need the money, it’s very nice to do something with it and we’re around to see the benefit of it.”
Neighbour Mick said wife Lovaine – who just turned 83 days before the win – was left stunned when he called her in hospital.
The ex-miner – who has three sons and six grandchildren - said: “It was a big, big, big surprise. She said ‘oooooh! That will be lovely for the family’. That’s all she thinks about.
“It’s quite hard to describe how I feel. I had to look two or three times to believe it. If I was a bit younger I might have enjoyed it more.”
He said: “We’ll share it equally with the family. We have three sons and it’s up to them to decide what they want to do with it. We’ll just quarter it.
“I phoned them up when we found out we were winning, but none of them believed me. They believe me now!”
The Millionaire Street win means that local charities will also benefit from a vital funding boost.
Mortal Fools, an award-winning young people’s theatre, drama and creative learning charity – has been awarded £50,000 by Postcode Community Trust.
Helen Ferguson, creative producer at Mortal Fools, said: “Mortal Fools is a truly special place that nurtures children and young people in an inclusive, open access space.
“We are so thankful for the funding we have received today – it will play a vital role in ensuring we can keep supporting the lives of young people with the power creative expression.”
Other local organisations awarded £40,000 each include: Full Circle Food Project, YMCA Northumberland and Escape Family Support Group.
