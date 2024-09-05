One of the community events organised by the Jameson Manor Green Group.

A simple idea planted by a resident has led to the growth of a thriving community group at Bellway’s Ottermead at Jameson Manor development in Ponteland.

The Jameson Manor Green Group blossomed after Nigel Harrett reached out to his neighbours through WhatsApp, asking if they could spare an hour on a Sunday morning to help tend to a flower bed on the development’s central green.

The group has been meeting weekly since the first Sunday morning in October 2021. It has expanded its activities beyond gardening maintenance to include quiz nights, coffee mornings and community events – including a party to celebrate the King’s Coronation in May 2023.

The activities of the Green Group have led to life-long friendships, with residents rediscovering what it means to be a neighbour. As part of a budding shared community, there is always someone around to offer a helping hand.

Nigel, who is chairman of the group, said: “People walked across the green and started to join. From that very first beginning, it all just grew from there and we have met every Sunday since.

“People are keen to be involved in their community and that has led to quiz nights, wanting to come to coffee mornings and wanting to go out for meals. It’s not just buying a home, it’s buying into a community.”

The various group members include those that have recently lost their spouse and are finding their feet again as an individual, and those who have relocated to the area to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Paul Lawler, group head of communications at Bellway, said: “Huge credit must go to Nigel for having this fantastic idea in the first place, but once he had put out that initial rallying call, you can see how brilliantly his neighbours responded and the whole community deserves great credit for that.

“It is fantastic to see how the Jameson Manor Green Group is flourishing and ensuring that not only are the gardens well-tended, but that members of the neighbourhood are being looked after too.

“This inspirational and inclusive group have set themselves up a shining example of what it looks like to live in a caring and close-knit community and demonstrates how Bellway is helping build communities on the developments we deliver.”