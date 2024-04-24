Residents at Meadow Park Care Home in Bedlington bury time capsule in garden

Residents at a care home in Northumberland have buried a time capsule in the home’s garden.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
The engraved capsule was buried at Meadow Park Care Home in Bedlington containing a phone, a stamp, a newspaper, coins, a Be-Ro recipe book, photographs from the home, and an autobiography written by resident Mary Newton.

Mary said it “fills her heart with warmth and love” that someone might read what she has written in the future.

A pink blossom tree was also planted in the home’s garden by resident David and Meadow Park’s maintenance man Tony.

Residents prepare the time capsule (right) and the tree is planted in the garden. (Photo by Barchester Healthcare)

Julie Bond, general manager at Meadow Park, said: “Our residents had a wonderful time in the run up to this event. They have taken time to deliberate what they should put inside the capsule and have looked forward to burying it.

Residents took the opportunity to reflect on past memories, and are excited at the thought of someone finding it in the future.”

