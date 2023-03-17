‘Berwick Provides’ is a celebration of the town’s community spirit and generosity.

The team is asking people to tell it about a moment in which someone helped them out.

Chloë said: “The idea came about when I was working on my previous project, This Endless Sea. We often needed to borrow an item – a tripod, a ladder, a wetsuit – and every time without fail, someone provided us with what we needed.

Chloë Smith pictured when raising awareness of her previous project, This Endless Sea. Picture by Jassy Earl.

“We are asking people to send us their suggestion by Monday, April 3. No submission too big or small, we want to hear about them all.”