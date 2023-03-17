Residents asked to recall a moment where someone helped them out for 'Berwick Provides' project
Local artist Chloë Smith and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council are collaborating together on a new project that will appear in an empty shop window in the town centre this spring.
‘Berwick Provides’ is a celebration of the town’s community spirit and generosity.
The team is asking people to tell it about a moment in which someone helped them out.
Chloë said: “The idea came about when I was working on my previous project, This Endless Sea. We often needed to borrow an item – a tripod, a ladder, a wetsuit – and every time without fail, someone provided us with what we needed.
“We are asking people to send us their suggestion by Monday, April 3. No submission too big or small, we want to hear about them all.”
You can submit your Berwick Provides moment by popping into the town council office on Marygate, by sharing it on social media with #BerwickProvides or via the https://linktr.ee/chloesmithmakes website.