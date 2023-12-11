Residents and visitors flock to town centre to enjoy Berwick Christmas Market
Dozens of stalls were spread along Marygate and inside the Town Hall during the event organised by Berwick Rotary Club, which is also an important fund-raiser for the club.
At Santa’s grotto in the Town Hall, all children who visited him and his elves received a present.
Berwick Rotary Club President Jimmy Jamieson said: “I'd like to thank all the stall-holders and helpers who made an early start to get the market ready, and the fantastic number of visitors who turned out to shop and enjoy the entertainment during the day.
“We look forward to the same success with our next big event, the Party on the Parade, at the end of May.”