An enjoyable experience and a range of festive gift options were on offer when the annual Christmas Market took place in Berwick yesterday (Sunday).

Dozens of stalls were spread along Marygate and inside the Town Hall during the event organised by Berwick Rotary Club, which is also an important fund-raiser for the club.

At Santa’s grotto in the Town Hall, all children who visited him and his elves received a present.

Berwick Rotary Club President Jimmy Jamieson said: “I'd like to thank all the stall-holders and helpers who made an early start to get the market ready, and the fantastic number of visitors who turned out to shop and enjoy the entertainment during the day.

“We look forward to the same success with our next big event, the Party on the Parade, at the end of May.”

1 . Berwick Christmas Market 1 Santa arrived at the Town Hall after a whistle-stop tour of the town. Photo: Tim Barnsley Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Christmas Market 2 Residents and visitors flocked to town for the Berwick Christmas Market. Photo: Tim Barnsley Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Christmas Market 3 There were also some stalls inside the Town Hall. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales