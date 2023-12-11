Residents and visitors flock to Berwick town centre to enjoy Rotary club's Christmas Market
An enjoyable experience and a range of festive gift options were on offer when the annual Christmas Market took place in Berwick yesterday (Sunday).
By Andrew Coulson
Dozens of stalls were spread along Marygate and inside the Town Hall during the event organised by Berwick Rotary Club, which is also an important fund-raiser for the club.
At Santa’s grotto in the Town Hall, all children who visited him and his elves received a present.
