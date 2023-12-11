News you can trust since 1854
Residents and visitors flock to Berwick town centre to enjoy Rotary club's Christmas Market

An enjoyable experience and a range of festive gift options were on offer when the annual Christmas Market took place in Berwick yesterday (Sunday).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:01 GMT

Dozens of stalls were spread along Marygate and inside the Town Hall during the event organised by Berwick Rotary Club, which is also an important fund-raiser for the club.

At Santa’s grotto in the Town Hall, all children who visited him and his elves received a present.

Santa arrived at the Town Hall after a whistle-stop tour of the town.

Berwick Christmas Market 1

Santa arrived at the Town Hall after a whistle-stop tour of the town.

Residents and visitors flocked to town for the Berwick Christmas Market.

Berwick Christmas Market 2

Residents and visitors flocked to town for the Berwick Christmas Market.

There were also some stalls inside the Town Hall.

Berwick Christmas Market 3

There were also some stalls inside the Town Hall.

Refreshments were available in the Town Hall.

Berwick Christmas Market 4

Refreshments were available in the Town Hall.

