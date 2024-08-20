Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK beaches receive 271 million visitors each year, and with so many to choose from, Vape Superstore have set out to find where in the UK is home to the best beach to visit.

Vape Superstore used Google and TripAdvisor stars and reviews to analyse the top 30 beaches across the UK and give some advice on keeping them clean.

Northumberland’s Bamburgh Beach ranks second, with a total score of 96.9. It scores 87% and 5 stars on TripAdvisor and 4.9 on Google reviews, putting it just behind Camusdarach Beach, in the Scottish Hebrides, which is named the UK’s best beach with a score 98.4 and 3,400 Brits searching for it monthly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhossili Bay, at the end of the Gower peninsula in south Wales, is ranked third with a score of 96.5.

A favourite view of many, Bamburgh Castle and the gloriously spacious Bamburgh Beach. Image: Jane Coltman.

Bamburgh Beach is the only beach in England in the top five best UK beach list.

Along with this research, Vape Superstore have pointed out that beach litter poses a serious environmental impact on marine life, especially disposable vapes. They found that 60% of all litter collected during beach clean-ups consists of single-use plastic items.

Vape Superstore give their tips on how to dispose of vapes properly and reduce impact on the environment. The suggest vapers to start by dissembling their e-cigarette device and its components, ensuring it’s residue-free and recycle the separate metal, glass, cardboard, or batteries in the relevant bins. Since vape kits and mods work differently due to them having a battery, after the external batteries have died, drop them off at a local battery recycling bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disposable vapes cannot be disassembled or recycled but you can send your disposable vape kits to Vape Superstore for recycling.

Buying bigger bottles of e-liquids to reduce plastic waste, using refillable tanks and opting for eco-friendly suppliers or suppliers that are WEEE-regulated are all good ways of reducing your impact on the environment

Credit to the original research here.