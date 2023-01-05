Isla, a rescued border collie, is visiting Riverside House in Low Stanners every Friday with her owner, and local scout leader, Sally Vaughan to offer animal therapy sessions.

They aim to improve the mental health and well-being of residents, including support for those with dementia, and can even unlock forgotten memories.

The visits have been organised in partnership with the charity Pets As Therapy, which was founded in 1983 and is solely run by volunteers to provide visiting services in hospitals, care homes, schools and other establishments.

Riverside House care home residents with Isla the dog, activities co-ordinator Richard Dobinson and Isla's handler, Sally Vaughan.

Julie Roper, home manager, said: “The happiness that Isla brings to our residents is amazing. Tasks can be forgotten and dates can become hard to remember, but the feeling of love and happiness never goes away.”

The border collie enjoys strolling around the common areas of the home – chasing after soft balls thrown by residents, being stroked and wagging her tail.

Richard Dobinson, activities co-ordinator at Riverside House, said “Pet therapy is known to help with mental stimulation and encourages interaction and social contact, and it can even help reduce blood pressure.

“These visits bring a real smile to the faces of our residents and bring back happy memories of times past.

Isla is visiting the care home every Friday for animal therapy sessions.

“It is only one of the many activities we put on, which include performances from an Elvis tribute act and visits from local nursery children.”

One of the residents at the home added: “Seeing Isla brightens up my day and brings back happy memories of playing with pets throughout my life. She gives the best cuddles!”

Sally Vaughan of Pets As Therapy said: “Studies have shown that interacting with a pet can improve a person’s mental health and overall well-being.

“Isla doesn’t bark and prefers to be in a quiet environment, which makes Riverside House the ideal place for her to visit.

“She loves being spoiled by the residents and her tail never stops wagging.”

