​Rescue dog of the week: Pax, the Jack Russell

By Northumberland Dog Rescue
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 20:19 BST
Can you offer little Pax a home for life? Email northumberlandogrescue@gmail.com with your details.placeholder image
Are you the hermit Pax is looking for? Pax is a 13-year-old Jack Russell. Pax first arrived with us four years ago. Previous to here, Pax had had the most awful life where he was beaten repeatedly by the people who should have loved and cared for him.

Pax never left the small holding where he lived and so never got the socialisation that he should have. As you can imagine, this way of life had a huge impact on Pax and left him highly distrustful of people and with a dislike of other dogs.

Pax is happy in the kennels – he gets fuss, a warm bed and good food. He loves to play with his toys and enjoys a good walk where he can have a good sniff about. He's a bit too fond of his food and has had to go on a diet to get him back down to a good weight. He is an affectionate boy once he trusts you and we just love him.

Ideally, it would be lovely for Pax to live out his twilight years in a home. This home though would have to fit the very specific criteria for Pax. Ideally, he would need a home where they don't have visitors, where there weren't other dogs or pets and where there are few neighbours.

Long-time rescue centre resident Pax is looking for a new home. Email northumberlandogrescue@gmail.com if you can help.placeholder image
So if you live in the middle of nowhere and are antisocial with no other pets, we could have the perfect dog for you.

If you can offer Pax a home, email us at [email protected] with your details.

If you missed last week’s Rescue Dog of the Week: Meet Storm the dahshund. We rehome to the area between Newcastle and Berwick. Homecheck will apply, and adoption fees will be discussed at that time.

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue charity, based near Alnwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/

Related topics:NewcastleBerwickAlnwick
