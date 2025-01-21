​Rescue dog of the week: Lockie the bloodhound

By Northumberland Dog Rescue
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 15:22 BST
Lockie the bloodhound needs a new home. Email northumberlandogrescue@gmail.com if youcan helpLockie the bloodhound needs a new home. Email northumberlandogrescue@gmail.com if youcan help
Lockie the bloodhound needs a new home. Email [email protected] if youcan help
Lockie is an eight-month-old bloodhound who arrived between Christmas and New Year. She's fully vaccinated and vet checked. We have now begun her assessment before starting to look for her new home.

Lockie had only been with her owner for 3-4 months. She came into our care due to her owner not being able to cope with her. Lockie will become a large scent hound will need to be given given activities as an outlet for her breed tendencies.

If you can offer Lockie a home, email us at [email protected] with your details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you missed Pax, the Jack Russell, a previous Rescue Dog of the Week, read about him here. We rehome to the area between Newcastle and Berwick. Homecheck will apply, and adoption fees will be discussed at that time.

Related topics:NewcastleBerwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice