Rescue dog of the week: Lockie the bloodhound
Lockie is an eight-month-old bloodhound who arrived between Christmas and New Year. She's fully vaccinated and vet checked. We have now begun her assessment before starting to look for her new home.
Lockie had only been with her owner for 3-4 months. She came into our care due to her owner not being able to cope with her. Lockie will become a large scent hound will need to be given given activities as an outlet for her breed tendencies.
If you can offer Lockie a home, email us at [email protected] with your details.