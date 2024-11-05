Rescue dog of the week: Arlo
Arlo is four years old and loves his person. He can be a bit anxious of new places and experiences and tends to redirect onto his lead when stressed, though this has massively decreased. His loose lead walking has improved hugely.
Arlo’s dog reactivity was quite bad initially and he would go straight to hanging on his lead. At Northumberland Dog Rescue charity, we have worked on this a lot and he has improved in leaps and bounds. He also dislikes hi-viz jackets!
He is very loving once he trusts you and is a great little dog who just needs a confident owner he can trust to take the lead. Arlo is very food driven which makes training much easier.
It is not known whether he is cat-friendly. He does not have a previous bite history that we know of and no prey drive.
Breed experienced owners preferred but not essential. It would be preferable if he was the only dog in the home
General background: His new owner would need to continue with this work and would have to complete a walk with Anna who has worked with Arlo a lot.
We wouldn’t rehome Arlo with children due to him needing a calm relaxed home. If you are interested, email us at [email protected]