Over £1,000 was raised through sales of a charity calendar, featuring dogs rescued in Northumberland with the proceeds going directly to three local animal charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The calendar, produced by Northumberland County Council, featured twelve dogs that had been rescued by the council’s animal welfare team and partner charities. Each dog had their back story printed alongside their photograph.

All the £1,067 proceeds from the sales of the calendar have been split between Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, Northumberland Dog Rescue and Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for Looking after our Communities went along personally to Northumberland Dog Rescue to hand over the cheque and see the invaluable work the volunteers are doing to care for unwanted and abandoned dogs.

Animal Welfare Officer Andrea Tarn, Shyan Nelson Deputy Manager of Northumberland Dog Recue Centre receiving a cheque from Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member for Looking after our Communities watched by Ralph, a rescue dog.

He said: " I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who purchased one of the charity calendars and supported the fantastic work of our local animal charities.

“The rescue kennels are completely full of unwanted, mistreated or abandoned dogs which are costly to feed and care for. They are strapped for cash and constantly depend on the generosity of donations.

“Please remember, owning a dog really is a long-term commitment. They need time, love and care and can be very costly to feed and look after – especially if there are unexpected vets bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Always think very carefully before you take on the commitment of a dog and if you still decide to go ahead, and your circumstances allow, please consider providing a loving new home to a rescue dog and give them a second and better chance at life."