Arlo, who came into the care of Northumberland Dog Rescue in November, and his key volunteer spent the night at The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal to review progress on his suitability for rehoming.

Checking into one of the pub's pet-friendly bedrooms, the Boston Terrier proved himself ready for the rescue to receive applications from prospective new owners.

It was a vital exercise to determine the work carried out by the volunteers to address Arlo’s reactiveness to other dogs and wariness of new places and one that general manager Amelia Dunn was keen to provide.

Arlo had a successful overnight stay at The Lindisfarne Inn. Picture: Northumberland Dog Rescue

“Northumberland Dog Rescue do a fantastic job and after building up a good relationship with them at The Amble Inn and The Bamburgh Castle Inn, when they told me about Arlo and needing to test him before he could be made available to adopt, I thought we were the perfect place,” she said.

“We could give him and Anna somewhere that they would be able to see how he responded, but also with a safe space if he needed one.

“The team made Anna and Arlo as welcome as possible, and it was great to see him so happy and content and to pass his assessment with flying colours.”

The Lindisfarne Inn is fast making itself out to be one of The Inn Collection Group’s most pet-friendly properties, with a wall of fame filling up fast with photos of all their doggy visitors.

The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal. Picture: Tracey Bloxham

Northumberland Dog Rewscue say the exercise may be repeated in the future should the need arise.

A spokesperson said: “We're delighted to say Arlo passed with flying colours and this wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the generous help of Amelia, the team at The Lindisfarne Inn and everyone connected with the dog welcoming The Inn Collection Group.

“Having experienced the hospitality of the Lindisfarne Inn and the extremely dog-welcoming attitude of all the staff there we have no hesitations in recommending them to everyone.”