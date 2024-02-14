Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eshott-based attraction approached Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) to ask if they had any old and unwanted durable materials to enhance its animal enclosures.

The team were able to donate ten lengths of old fire hose totalling 300-metres and 200-metres of former rope rescue line to the zoo.

The old hose and rope equipment have already been put to good use with animals, including snow leopards, lemurs, goats, raccoons and Arctic foxes, benefiting from hoses being made in to hammocks and platform toppers within their enclosures.

Northumberland Zoo snow leopards Karli and Nieva. Picture: Northumberland Zoo

The rope has also been creatively used in Northumberland Zoo’s barns to hang hay nets and toys for animals, including the goats and horses.

Anthony Hall, operational workshop team leader at TWFRS, said: "It is wonderful to see our operational materials that have been used by firefighters to help save people’s lives have been given a new lease of life at Northumberland Zoo.

“The creative ways that the rope and perforated fire hoses have been repurposed is amazing, and for the animals to use them on a daily basis as part of their habitat is very rewarding to know.

“As a service, we try to recycle a large proportion of our materials to help protect the environment and save the equipment from being sent to landfill.”

Arctic fox Dougal. Picture: Northumberland Zoo

Maxine Bradley, zoo manager, said: “Sustainability and recycling are at the core of everything we do here at the zoo.

“The opportunity to give used firehose a second life for animal enrichment and exhibit design aligns perfectly with our environmental ethos and high husbandry standards.”

Maxine explains that firehose is a tough and versatile product ideal for creating hammocks, platforms, hanging enrichment devices and feeders for the zoo’s inhabitants.

She said: “The toughness is great for larger carnivore species and safe for them to use, so the zoo keepers don't need to worry about the animals shredding it easily.

Feeding time for goats Izzy, Flash and Janice. Picture: Northumberland Zoo

“For example, Hamish and Dougal, the arctic foxes, are particularly difficult to enrich as they eat everything given them. They cannot seem to break through the firehose, which is great news for the zoo.”