A replica of a ship that did the first circumnavigation of the world will be in Blyth for six days next month.

The Nao Victoria will visit and dock at Dun Cow Quay at Blyth Harbour as part of its European Tour. People will be able to get on board and learn more about the galleon and the sailors.

The original vessel left Seville in 1519 and returned to the city in 1522, having successfully sailed across three oceans and along the edge of four continents. It was lost at sea in the 1570s.

Built in the early 1990s, the replica repeated this epic journey in 2004.

The replica Nao Victoria.

It will be in Blyth between July 8 and 13, with various ticket options available. Bookings can be made at https://tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org – schools and associations interested in group bookings can seek to make an arrangement by sending an email to [email protected]

A few places to sail on board this ship are available via www.tallshipexperience.com