Replacing the barrels on Quayside in Berwick was a team effort
They are now looking great in readiness for the spring and next year’s celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the Old Bridge.
“Getting this done has been a real team effort,” said Julie Kennedy of Berwick Community Trust.
“We couldn’t have done it without the sponsorship from Simpsons Malt in supplying the barrels, topsoil and plants for replanting.
“Last week, a team of our trustees, town council workers and locals Margaret Shaw, Graham Burnett and Sarah Douglas came and helped our staff to empty, dismantle and reinstate the barrels.
“Heavy work, but a great result!”
For more information about the trust, go to https://berwicktrust.org.uk