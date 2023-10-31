News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Replacing the barrels on Quayside in Berwick was a team effort

Berwick Community Trust has replaced the 10 barrels on the town’s historic Quayside.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They are now looking great in readiness for the spring and next year’s celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the Old Bridge.

“Getting this done has been a real team effort,” said Julie Kennedy of Berwick Community Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We couldn’t have done it without the sponsorship from Simpsons Malt in supplying the barrels, topsoil and plants for replanting.

Some of the people who helped to replace the barrels.Some of the people who helped to replace the barrels.
Some of the people who helped to replace the barrels.
Most Popular

“Last week, a team of our trustees, town council workers and locals Margaret Shaw, Graham Burnett and Sarah Douglas came and helped our staff to empty, dismantle and reinstate the barrels.

“Heavy work, but a great result!”

For more information about the trust, go to https://berwicktrust.org.uk

Related topics:Berwick