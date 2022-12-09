This is part of a project to improve the ecology of Wansbeck Lake, at Riverside Park in Ashington, enhance the facility for those who use it for water sports and contribute to habitat improvements further downstream in the estuary.

The issue is jeopardising the future recreational use of the lake as well as impacting on local habitats and water quality. A study carried out in 2020 looked at the options available for making improvements.

Leaving the gates open means more water will be able to enter the lake and help flush out silt build up. The results of last year’s trial proved inconclusive due to low river flows, so it is being repeated.

Wansbeck Lake. Picture by Alan Fairholm at Cambois Rowing Club.

Doing so will affect recreational use of Wansbeck Lake through the winter from Sheepwash Weir downstream to Wansbeck Barrage, also known locally as Wansbeck Weir.

The Environment Agency and its partners have consulted with river users about the plans and the gates, which are operated by Northumberland County Council, will be open until the first week of February.

Heather Harrison, from the Environment Agency’s Environment Programme Team in the North East, said: “Our study helped us get a better understanding of the options available to improve the water quality and biodiversity of the lake and its sustainability as a recreational facility.

“One of the initial options is to try to flush away sediment build up on the bottom of the lake by leaving the gates open to allow the River Wansbeck to flow through.”

As well as the two organisations already mentioned, the others involved in the project are Groundwork North East and Cumbria, Hull University, river user groups, Choppington Parish Council and Ashington Town Council.

Coun John Riddle, county council cabinet member for local services, said: “We appreciate the support of all the river users as we work on long-term improvements for Wansbeck Lake.

