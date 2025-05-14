The creation of a dedicated team has resulted in a 10 per cent drop in the number of people going missing on multiple occasions in the Northumbria Police area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2024, the force’s Missing From Home team, which is part of its Prevention department, began its work.

Since then, officers working as part of the team have directly located 3,500 people reported missing – with the repeat rate for those going missing falling by 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Missing incidents overall have fallen too, with the 12 months up to February 2024 seeing 14,500 reports. In the year since the creation of the team, that number has now dropped to 11,358.

The force’s Missing From Home team began its work in February 2024.

The team has also incorporated the use of the Herbert and Forcer Protocols within its work, which allow family members and loved ones to upload information about a person who is vulnerable to going missing through the Safe and Found Online portal so that officers have specific details available to them during their searches.

So far, the details of almost 100 people have been provided online through the initiative.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Kay, who leads the Missing From Home team, said: “We are very proud of the progress we have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team are fully embedded within the missing problem-solving team and together they have had a huge positive impact on the repeat rate of those people in our communities who do go missing.

“Added to that, we are also finding missing people quicker with 66 per cent of those reported missing located within eight hours – up from 61 per cent previously.”