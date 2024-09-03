Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reopening of St Mary’s Lighthouse has been delayed by a month.

The iconic landmark between Seaton Sluice and Whitley Bay will now reopen in mid-October instead of mid-September to allow for essential reglazing works on the lantern to take place.

Several panes of curved glass on the lantern need replacing, which requires specialist manufacturing.

The issue was brought to the team’s attention when they started the restoration works up close at the top of the lighthouse.

St Mary's Lighthouse on St Mary's Island. Picture by Jane Coltman

The reglazing work will take place now while the scaffolding is still up to avoid having to erect the scaffolding and closing the causeway again. This will minimise disruption to residents and the island’s wildlife.

The replacement of the glazing will ensure that the lighthouse is not only preserved for future generations but provides a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors.

The lighthouse and island have been closed for major renovation since July this year.

North Tyneside Council has invested almost £900,000 to restore the Grade-II listed landmark to its former glory.

These works included painting the lighthouse and visitor centre, repairing stonework, fixing windows and repairing buildings on the island.

The lighthouse was built and completed in 1898 and first lit on August 31 that year. It was later decommissioned in 1984 and Grade II listed in 2012.

Since it was decommissioned, it has taken on a new identity as a visitor centre.

The new timetable for closures is as follows:

Causeway: Open now until beginning of October; closed beginning of October until mid-October (to remove the scaffolding safely from the island); open from mid-October.

Island: Closed now until mid-October; open from mid-October.