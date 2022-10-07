And the support group which has been helping refugee families with practical needs over the past few months is taking it as an indication of how well they are settling in.

Andrew Duff, chairman of the Alnwick Homes for Ukraine Community Support Group, said: "It is encouraging that they feel sufficiently settled and ready to invite local people to come along and meet them, find out more about Ukraine, and to show support for their community.”

He feels a summer garden party was the real turning point for many.

A garden party in Alnwick for the Ukraine community.

"I think when they first arrived there was that settling in period along with getting over the trauma of fleeing their home but that garden party was such a positive event,” said Andrew.

"It was lovely to see children playing together there and there was a real mix of people. That really gave me a sense of the community togetherness we have in Alnwick.”

There are now around 20 Ukrainian families or individuals staying with hosts in and around Alnwick, under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

However, time is now drawing to a close on the six month minimum hosts had to offer their guests.

"Many of our local Ukrainian guests have been here for several months now,” said Andrew. “They’ve made friends, found jobs and children have settled very well at school.”

“The situation in Ukraine has not improved and many of our guests and their families, supported by their sponsors, are now looking for homes to rent in the Alnwick area.

"They are supported by a strong and active network of volunteers who will help with character references, some practical costs, furniture and furnishings, advice and support.

"If anyone has a rental property and think they can help in any way, please contact any of the people below for further details and information.”

Dot Charlton 07808917468 (please text to arrange an informal chat); John Hobrough (chair of the Warkworth/coastal support group) [email protected]; Andrew Duff (Chair of the Alnwick Homes for Ukraine Community Support Group) [email protected]