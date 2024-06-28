Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The average rent in Northumberland costs a quarter of the county’s median wage, new figures show.

Campaign group Generation Rent said the next government must tackle the cost of rent by building more homes and stopping landlords from raising rent above wage growth or inflation.

Office for National Statistics figures show the average rent in Northumberland was £586 a month in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Separate data from the ONS show the median wage for the same month was £2,224 in the county – meaning rent accounted for 26% of the monthly income for an average individual.

Office for National Statistics figures show the average rent in Northumberland was £586 a month in May. Picture by Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

The figures are based on individual wages, cohabiting couples or those living in house shares will see rent shared between multiple wages.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: “Prices in the shops may have stopped rising so quickly, but renters are still seeing our single biggest cost go up faster than our incomes.

“Landlords can raise the rent as high as they think they can get away with and use the threat of a no-fault eviction to bully their tenants to accept it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won't fix the cost of renting crisis unless the next government acts to slam the brakes on these runaway rents.”

He said more homes are needed alongside protections against unaffordable rent increases.

“That means stopping landlords raising rent above wage growth or inflation, whichever is lower”, Mr Twomey added.

Rent in Northumberland has increased by five per cent from £559 a year ago and has jumped 22% from £482 when records started in 2015.