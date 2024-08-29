The festival took place over bank holiday weekend from August 24-26 and had over 40 scarecrows on display throughout the village.

Each year, they raise money for charity, and this year they raised money for SHAK, a North East based charity and sanctuary for abused, mistreated and neglected dogs.

With the help of volunteers, bakers, tombola donators and scarecrow makers, the event made for a fantastic day out for all those who visited.

Here’s a look at some of the scarecrow displays from the weekend.

