Rennington Scarecrow Festival celebrates special milestone

By Lauren Coulson
Published 29th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST
Rennington Scarecrow Festival saw hundreds of visitors attend the 25th annual event.

The festival took place over bank holiday weekend from August 24-26 and had over 40 scarecrows on display throughout the village.

Each year, they raise money for charity, and this year they raised money for SHAK, a North East based charity and sanctuary for abused, mistreated and neglected dogs.

With the help of volunteers, bakers, tombola donators and scarecrow makers, the event made for a fantastic day out for all those who visited.

Here’s a look at some of the scarecrow displays from the weekend.

There were some fabulous designs at this year's scarecrow festival.

1. Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2024

There were some fabulous designs at this year's scarecrow festival. Photo: Carole Dent

Photo Sales
Some were based off book characters.

2. Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2024

Some were based off book characters. Photo: Carole Dent

Photo Sales
The scarecrows decorated the streets with the resident's creative designs.

3. Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2024

The scarecrows decorated the streets with the resident's creative designs. Photo: Carole Dent

Photo Sales
Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2024.

4. Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2024

Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2024. Photo: Carole Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.