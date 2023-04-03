Marlish Waters, which has been producing its own solar energy on-site since 2015, has moved all of its production to renewable energy.

In partnership with Go Low Carbon and Pozitive Energy, all of the spring water and mixer producer’s products will be produced using 100 per cent solar, wind and biomass energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 15 per cent of it is being produced on the family-owned farm in Hartburn itself, via the on-site solar panels.

Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters.

Joe Evans, director, and co-founder of Marlish Waters, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to announce that all Marlish products are now produced with 100 per cent renewable energy – an ambition of ours since day one.

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of everything we do at Marlish, right from the very beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When my cousin Elizabeth Walton and I first discovered the quality of the spring water on our farm back in 2013, we took the decision to build the production factory on site so that all our products could be produced and packaged at source to keep our carbon footprint to a minimum.

“And that was just the start. Our sustainable investments over the years have included on-site solar generation, the creation of a wildlife corridor, an extensive tree planting programme and the launch of the UK’s first canned-at-source spring water.

“Our ultimate aim is to be a driving force for change in the environmental impact of consumables. If we can play even a small part in encouraging more people and businesses to ditch the plastic and switch to cans, or glass, or to simply consider the environmental footprint of the products they consume, then we’re well on our way.”

The last six months have seen an upgrade to the factory production technology on the farm, with a significant investment being made in increasing capacity and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad