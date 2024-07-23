Renaissance painting found in Northumberland farmhouse fetches £61,000 at auction
The painting by The Master of Marradi was sold by Anderson & Garland’s auctioneers in Newcastle.
After a bidding battle over the telephone, the hammer fell at £47,000 - £61,100 including fees.
Fred Wyrley-Birch, director at Anderson & Garland said: “It was a privilege to have this painting hanging in our showroom here at Anderson House during viewings and ultimately a great joy to see it sell during today’s auction.”
Dating back to the late 15th century, the painting was initially believed to be the work of Bernardino di Betto (1454-1513), commonly known as Pinturicchio, or “little painter.”
Previously owned by renowned art collector Charles Butler (1821-1910), this masterpiece was a significant piece in his collection, exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1881 among other works by the Old Masters.
It was also showcased in London between 1893-1894 in an Early Italian Art Exhibition at New Gallery, Regent Street, alongside works by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael, and another Pinturicchio piece loaned from The Royal Collection by Queen Victoria.
Upon review by Anderson & Garland’s Fine Art specialists and other industry experts, the painting was accurately attributed to the Master of Marradi.
This artist, whose real name remains unknown, is celebrated for his depictions of the Madonna, Saints, and other Christian religious themes.
Following Charles Butler’s death in 1911, the painting was sold at Christie’s for £1,102, roughly equivalent to £140,000 today. Purchased by the vendor’s great grandmother, probably from the auction in 1911, it has not been available to be seen by the public for over 100 years.
