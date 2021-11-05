Remembrance Sunday plans in Alnwick

Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick in 2019. Picture: Jane Coltman

Commemorations were scaled back last year due to the Covid pandemic and social distancing requirements.

However, a service and parade are being planned for Sunday, November 14.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the parade and attend the war memorial but the service is by invitation only.

It begins at 2.30pm in St Paul’s Church.

Afterwards, the parade will form in Green Batt and march to the war memorial at 3.20pm via Hotspur Street and Bondgate Without.

It will be followed by a short prayer, the sounding of The Last Post and a two minute silence.

Wreaths will be laid and the parade will march to the former TA building on Fenkle Street, via Bondgate Within and Market Street.

A rolling road closure will be in operation and cones will be placed to prevent parking in the vicinity of the war memorial.

