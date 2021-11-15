Remembrance services in Northumberland.

Remembrance Sunday pictures from Amble, Bamburgh, Belford, Rothbury and Whittingham

Communities across Northumberland showed their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 15th November 2021, 10:38 am
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:23 pm

Here is a round-up of pictures from services in Amble, Bamburgh, Belford, Rothbury and Whittingham.

1. Bamburgh

The Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Bamburgh.

Photo: Claire Watson-Armstrong

Photo Sales

2. Belford 1

Respects are paid at the Belford war memorial.

Photo: Keith Hamblin

Photo Sales

3. Belford 2

A two minute silence before the laying of wreaths at Belford.

Photo: Keith Hamblin

Photo Sales

4. Rothbury 1

A short service was led by Rector of Rothbury, Canon John Sinclair, with just over 100 present.

Photo: Jeff Reynalds

Photo Sales
BamburghNorthumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3