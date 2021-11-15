Remembrance Sunday pictures from Amble, Bamburgh, Belford, Rothbury and Whittingham

The 17 areas of Northumberland with the lowest life expectancy for men

A short service was led by Rector of Rothbury, Canon John Sinclair, with just over 100 present.

A two minute silence before the laying of wreaths at Belford.

Respects are paid at the Belford war memorial.

The Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Bamburgh.

Here is a round-up of pictures from services in Amble, Bamburgh , Belford, Rothbury and Whittingham.