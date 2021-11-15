Remembrance Sunday pictures from Amble, Bamburgh, Belford, Rothbury and Whittingham

Here is a round-up of pictures from services in Amble, Bamburgh, Belford, Rothbury and Whittingham.
1. Bamburgh
The Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial in Bamburgh.
Photo: Claire Watson-Armstrong
2. Belford 1
Respects are paid at the Belford war memorial.
Photo: Keith Hamblin
3. Belford 2
A two minute silence before the laying of wreaths at Belford.
Photo: Keith Hamblin
4. Rothbury 1
A short service was led by Rector of Rothbury, Canon John Sinclair, with just over 100 present.
Photo: Jeff Reynalds