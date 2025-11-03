Alnwick will mark Remembrance Sunday with a church service and parade on November 9.

The events will begin with a church service at St Paul’s RC Church at 2.30pm.

The service will be led by Revd Tim Moore, the new Methodist minister, and will feature a song from the Alnwick Allstars.

The Band of the Regiment of Fusiliers will play during the service and lead the parade afterward.

Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick 2024. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

The parade will proceed to the war memorial, where the wreath-laying ceremony is expected to begin around 3.30pm.

Prayers at the War Memorial will be led by The Reverend (Squadron Leader) Kit Walker, the new padre at RAF Boulmer. The ceremony will include the playing of the Last Post, the lowering of the Standards, and the observance of the two-minute silence.

Following the march-past, members of the public are invited to Alnwick Playhouse for refreshments.

Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden said: “We thought it would be nice to offer people the opportunity to catch-up after the ceremony at the war memorial and before the Remembrance dance performance we are staging. Everyone is welcome to have a free cup of tea or coffee on us – the bar will also be open.”

Eliot Smith Dance will perform ‘POPPY’ – a powerful reflection on conflict and a poignant tribute to resilience and the human cost of war – at the Playhouse at 5.30pm.

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “This is such an important day in the Alnwick calendar, and I am always moved as I see the people of Alnwick turn out, whatever the weather, to pay their respects to the fallen.”