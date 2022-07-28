Many remembrance parades have not been held over the past few years due to the pandemic. But the Ashington branch of the Royal British Legion, supported by the town council and Ashington Churches Together, is planning to host one on Sunday, November 13.

Phillip Rainger, chairman of the Ashington RBL branch, told the News Post Leader: “The people of Ashington are very generous throughout the Poppy Appeal.

"We know the community will come out strong and together, as they have in the past, to show their support of Remembrance and of the work of the Royal British Legion. We want to work to bring them a remembrance parade and service to be proud of.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Rainger, chairman of the Ashington Branch of the RBL, lays at wreath to mark 40 years since the Falklands War.

The town has a hard-working and active RBL branch which raises funds all year round. In 2020 and 2021, towns and villages across the county marked remembrance differently, remembering at home with restricted services, but still donating in vast amounts and the Ashington branch raised more than £20,000 for the 2020 Poppy Appeal.

The following year it did even better, raising a whopping £31,000.

Mr Rainger added: “This staggering effort is only thanks to the generosity and support of the people of Ashington.”

The RBL is seeking standard bearers for the parade. No experience is necessary as full training will be given. Anyone interested should call Mr Rainger on 07393 548966.

Civic Head Cllr Bob Walkinshaw laid a wreath on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war in June, and said Remembrance Sunday was one of the most important civic events on the calendar.

He added: “It was such a shame that the legion could not celebrate their 100 years anniversary in May 2021, as they would have liked to. We must continue to support them to make every remembrance the best yet as for some, it is becoming increasingly difficult.

"It is up to those of us that are still here to keep the meaning of remembrance alive.”