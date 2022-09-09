Among them were a number of trips to Northumberland, including one 40 years ago to open the UK’s largest articifical lake – Kielder Water.

On May 26, 1982, The Queen alongside her husband Prince Philip, declared the vast reservoir officially open following its seven-year construction.

Operators Northumbrian Water celebrated Kielder’s ruby anniversary earlier this year, just days before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. At the time, David Hall, NWL’s head of commercial, described the moment as “very poignant.”

The Queen and Prince Philip at the opening of Kielder Reservoir in 1982.

The Queen opened the site at 11.35am, and unveiled a plaque to commerate the occasion. The royal couple were greeted by then-Hexham MP Geoffrey Rippon, the chairman of Northumberland County Council as well as the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland of the day.

They visited Hawkhirst Scouts’ Activity Centre, met local schoolchildren and took in the sites of Leaplish Recreational Centre as well as hearing about Kielder Water Club.

The Queen also visited Prudhoe in May 1988, when Lorna Garrett was mayor.

The town was the first stop on a tour of Northumberland which also took in Vindolanda Roman Fort at Bardon Mill, where she saw excavations in progress and was received by the musuem’s late diretor, Robin Birley.

Year three and four pupils from Prudhoe West First School’s choir sing for the Queen in 1988.

The Queen was received at Newcastle Central Station by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland (the Viscount Ridley KG). She then visited Prudhoe following work to improve both the town’s high school and the East Centre youth service building on Prudhoe Front Street, where crowds of people gathered to catch a glimpse of her.

While visiting the high school, she was received by head teacher John Baumber before year three and four pupils from nearby Prudhoe West First School’s choir sang for the Queen.

Mrs Garrett said: “I found the Queen was an absolute delight. She was very generous and so polite to everyone, she greeted everyone in a lovely manner and she was asking all about the town.

“When I reflect on the way she has dedicated her life to her role, it is inspirational because it could not have been better. She just conducted herself in a selfless way and I think there’s a lot people could learn from her. She had 70 years of always being on duty.