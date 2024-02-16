An oral history training session at Remembering the Past in North Shields.

And the organisation is delighted to announce that it will embark on a two-year project to plan for a sustainable future thanks to a £54,000 grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Remembering the Past plans to expand its work across the region, collecting memories and stories from the public and working with community partners and groups that are undertaking oral history projects.

The charity will offer training, mentoring and the use of its digital archive platform.

Alexandra Watson, manager at Remembering the Past, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant will enable us to review our work and make sure our collections are fully representative of our communities and that people can easily access them.

“It’s a really exciting time for the organisation because we can put into action our plans to make it easier for people to submit their memories to us, share our amazing collections more widely and offer more opportunities to volunteer with us.”