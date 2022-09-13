Some people who added messages said it had been an emotional experience, as they recalled their memories of our late monarch, who died on Thursday.

Among those who stopped off in Manor Walks to sign the book was Margaret Watson MBE.

She said: “I feel I knew the woman. I met her and she shook my hand when she presented me with an MBE at Buckingham Palace for 33 years of fostering.

Margaret Watson MBE and Councillor Pat Heard with the Cramlington Town Council book of condolence in Manor Walks.

"It was one of the proudest days of my life and I felt very humble too."

"Signing the book of condolence was a very emotional experience.”

Cramlington town councillors are with the book all of the time it is available for signing.

People can can contribute to the book at the following times: Today (Tuesday), 10am-3pm; tomorrow (Wednesday), 10am-6pm; Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-3pm; Saturday, 10am-3pm and Sunday, 10am-3pm.

Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone lays a wreath on behalf of Cramlington Town Council.

Councillor Pat Heard said: "It has been a real privilege to hear people share their memories and we are grateful to Manor Walks for letting us place the book in their shopping centre, which is a great place for the public to access it."

Councillor Paul Ezhilchelvan added: “Just as the Queen did her duty, I’m proud to carry out my duty as a councillor and be here to meet people as they sign the book of condolence.

"I know my colleagues are proud to come along too, and meet residents during this period of national mourning.”

Many of the comments from individuals and community groups pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s years of service and duty.

A floral tribute left by the Royal British Legion.

Messages include thanks for supporting Filipino nurses and the NHS, her leadership across the Commonwealth and as head of the armed services.

One person wrote: “A shining light has gone out in the world.”

Areas across the county have been set aside for people to lay floral tributes. In Cramlington, flowers have been left on the grassed area between the war memorial and St Nicholas’ church.

Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone also laid a wreath on behalf of Cramlington Town Council close to a floral display showing the royal cypher ER II in the village square.

A poignant floral display honouring Queen Elizabeth II in Cramlington village centre.

A lot of the floral tributes thank the Queen for her lifelong service to Crown and Country.

Tributes have been left by people of all ages, including young children.