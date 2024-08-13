Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents in Northumberland have been encouraged to make use of the county’s network of community school uniform services.

Operating out of a number of locations across the county, the services allow parents to donate pre-loved items of school uniform that can then be taken free of charge by other parents. This saves money and prevents unnecessary waste.

According to The Schoolwear Association, the average cost of secondary school uniform and sportswear items in England was £96.24 in England. The average cost of school uniform has increased since 2022, but remains below the 2020 average of £101.19 per pupil.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson encouraged the public to make use of the services during a visit to the Stobhill Link centre in Morpeth.

Stobhill Link hosts one of the county's school uniform exchanges. (Photo by Stobhill Link)

He said: “The initiatives that go on here are really great. One of the most remarkable things is the school clothing exchange, where there are shelves and shelves of uniforms, bags, and shoes for people to have at no cost.”

Project officer at Stobhill Link, Elaine Skinner, added: “Our school uniform bank is one of our best-used services.

"We are particularly busy in August and September when people are getting ready to go back to school.

“Last year, we gave out 2,353 lots of school uniform. It serves many people well.

“It is fantastic because school uniform can be so expensive, but also this saves the clothing from going into landfill.”

There are a number of outlets up and down the county providing clothing for their local schools. Parents can find their nearest school uniform service at nland.cc/schooluniform2024.

Labour councillor Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, was full of praise for the initiative.

She said: “It is amazing. They have got everything from shoes and trousers to the PE kits that you might need as well.

“They are great organisations and it is not just about helping to save money.

"We all know how expensive school uniform is but it is also about recycling, reusing, and making sure these bits of clothing do not end up in your bin and going off to landfill.

“Please get involved, look out for collection points, and a massive thank you to staff and volunteers.”