Tweed Salmon Queen Mae Morton pictured during her fundraiser for Alzheimer's cafe Berwick.

The highlight of the Salmon Queen fundraising event on Saturday in the Guildhall was the 30-minute slideshow ‘Memories of the Salmon Queen traditions’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was assembled by Cameron Robertson from material lodged at Berwick Record Office and for more modern coronations from material provided by local residents.

Slides showed black and white 1950s evidence of how the Queen was rowed across the Tweed in a coble to the crowning ceremony and how local firms participated in the procession on theme-decorated floats witnessed by hundreds of spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Irene Swinney (nee Bruce), a train bearer in 1950, said: “I'm here with my husband reliving those days.

Salmon Queen fundraising event in the Guildhall. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

“To select train bearers, names of the children, who had mum's permission, were put into a hat and four names were pulled out. The Salmon Queen was selected at a formal dance.”

More modern slides were met with: “There's so an so and isn't that ....”

There were also stalls and refreshments to raise money to help maintain the tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shop owners such as Abbi Kewin (Puddles) and Louise Lough (Junk and Disorderly) who participated in the 'dress the window' competition were delighted to be able to support such a traditional event.

The present Queen until Thursday evening, Mae Morton, raised funds for her chosen charity Alzs café with activities taking place in the TF Fitness Centre.