Reliving memories at Tweed Salmon Queen event in Berwick
It was assembled by Cameron Robertson from material lodged at Berwick Record Office and for more modern coronations from material provided by local residents.
Slides showed black and white 1950s evidence of how the Queen was rowed across the Tweed in a coble to the crowning ceremony and how local firms participated in the procession on theme-decorated floats witnessed by hundreds of spectators.
Mrs Irene Swinney (nee Bruce), a train bearer in 1950, said: “I'm here with my husband reliving those days.
“To select train bearers, names of the children, who had mum's permission, were put into a hat and four names were pulled out. The Salmon Queen was selected at a formal dance.”
More modern slides were met with: “There's so an so and isn't that ....”
There were also stalls and refreshments to raise money to help maintain the tradition.
Shop owners such as Abbi Kewin (Puddles) and Louise Lough (Junk and Disorderly) who participated in the 'dress the window' competition were delighted to be able to support such a traditional event.
The present Queen until Thursday evening, Mae Morton, raised funds for her chosen charity Alzs café with activities taking place in the TF Fitness Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.