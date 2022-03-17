Relief as missing puppies are found safe and well

Adam Kelly with his English Springer Spaniels, Maggie and Ida.

Adam Kelly’s worst nightmare came true when he noticed his English Springer Spaniels, Maggie and Ida, had gone missing.

After contacting police and alerting national microchipping database identibase, he put out an appeal on social media for help finding the missing eight-week-old pups.

The next day, Adam received a call from Vets4Pets Bedlington to let him know Maggie and Ida had been found in a cardboard box in an underpass in the Bedlington area and brought into the vets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam, from Alnwick, said: “It was such a relief when I received the call telling me Maggie and Ida had been found.

"Once they were back home, after a thorough check over and a bowl full of food, they were both fast asleep in their own warm bed in no time.

“For anyone who is considering buying a puppy, I cannot stress enough how important microchipping is.

“Luckily, the Vets4Pets team were instantly able to get in contact with me when they found Maggie and Ida, and I can’t thank them enough for all their help!”

In the UK, it is a legal requirement for all puppies to be microchipped by the time they are eight-weeks-old.

Robert Dorward, veterinary surgeon at Vets4Pets Bedlington, added: “We are delighted that we were able to play a part in reuniting Adam with his beloved puppies.

"This story is a brilliant example of the importance of microchipping, and we hope it encourages as many pet owners as possible to make sure their dogs are microchipped.