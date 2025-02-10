Townsfolk and visitors to Eyemouth will be able to spend a penny again after funding was agreed to reopen a public convenience.

On February 6, members of the Berwickshire Area Partnership agreed an application for £5,000 from Eyemouth Development Trust to reopen the toilets at the FMA car park in Harbour Road.

The funding will be used to support the cost of running a pilot project to operate the public toilets, which are currently for disabled use only.

A report to the meeting by an assessment panel that met last month to discuss the application included the following: “The panel discussed this request at length.

“There was recognition of the support from local residents and local businesses to have these toilets open.

“The panel raised some concerns about the level of financial investment and commitment that will be needed to maintain clean, safe and accessible toilets – but recognised the importance of having toilets for residents, businesses and visitors.

“The panel believes the asset transfer process that the group are currently underway with, with Scottish Borders Council, will assess and ensure the group has the capacity to take on this task.”

The partnership also approved £4,500 in funding for the Friends of Coldstream Primary School at the same meeting.

The money will go towards a children’s trim trail in the grounds of the school, which would also be open to the broader community.

A trim trail is a path with exercise equipment placed along it for walking, running or climbing.