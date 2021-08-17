Release of more mice at nature reserve in Northumberland

Joel Ireland, Catch My Drift project trainee, gets set to release a harvest mouse at East Chevington. Picture by Sophie Webster.

Undertaken as part of the wildlife charity’s Catch My Drift project, the release has been made possible thanks to a large private donation and further reinforces what is one of the few harvest mouse colonies north of the River Tyne.

The 185-hectare reserve, which is a haven for birds and other mammals, will hopefully prove a successful breeding ground for the cute animals that weigh the same as a 10p coin.

The East Chevington site with its extensive reed beds provides a suitable habitat for the mice, which build distinctive circular grass nests on tall plants 3ft from the ground.

Joel Ireland, Catch My Drift project trainee, pictured with a harvest mouse, said: “It’s great that we have been able to release another 100 harvest mice onto the East Chevington reserve, so fingers crossed the project will be able to create a stronghold in Northumberland for this wonderful mammal once again.

“Although part of the wider Catch My Drift project, the release itself has been funded by a generous private donation.”

The Catch My Drift scheme at East Chevington is a three-year initiative backed by £418,000 from National Lottery players, via The National Lottery Heritage Fund, to improve the reserve’s habitats, species numbers and upgrade access to the Druridge Bay site.