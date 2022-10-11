Regional awards galore for Berwick Operatic Society
It was celebration time for members of Berwick Operatic Society after eight awards at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association ceremony in Gosforth.
In the Junior Section, the society won the regional representative and regional councillor awards for best production for Grease.
Regional representative award and regional councillor award for best individual were presented to Anton Bradbury, 16, who played Danny in the musical.
The respective Rising Star awards went to 16-year-old Alice Heald, who played Rizzo. Eloise Duthie, 15, and Chinmaya Shukla, 14, both gained runner-up awards for their characters of Frenchy and Eugene.
In the Adult Section, Marie Foreman – Deloris in the Sister Act musical – won the regional representative and regional councillor awards for best individual.