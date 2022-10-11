In the Junior Section, the society won the regional representative and regional councillor awards for best production for Grease.

Regional representative award and regional councillor award for best individual were presented to Anton Bradbury, 16, who played Danny in the musical.

The respective Rising Star awards went to 16-year-old Alice Heald, who played Rizzo. Eloise Duthie, 15, and Chinmaya Shukla, 14, both gained runner-up awards for their characters of Frenchy and Eugene.

Berwick Operatic Society won numerous awards for the production of Grease performed by its youth section. Picture by Signature Times Photography.

In the Adult Section, Marie Foreman – Deloris in the Sister Act musical – won the regional representative and regional councillor awards for best individual.