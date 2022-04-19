Regional award for Ponteland flood scheme

During the Institution of Civil Engineers North East ceremony, it was announced that the Ponteland project, delivered by Arup and BAM Nuttall for the Environment Agency, had won the medium category Robert Stephenson Award.
The works involved the replacement of a 189m stretch of flood defences – existing walls and embankments along the River Pont with minimum residual life remaining.
The defences were replaced with a 10.5m deep sheet pile wall, encapsulated with a reinforced concrete wall, using an imprinted finish.